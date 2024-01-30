BSP MP Atul Rai gets interim bail from HC

Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to BSP MP Atul Rai till March 22 on medical grounds in an abetment to suicide case.

Advertisment

A bench of Justice F A Khan here directed Khan, who has been in jail since 2019, to get treatment within the country and not participate in any rally or public meeting.

In his plea, Rai had said that he was suffering from several serious diseases and was not able to get proper treatment in jail.

A former student of a Varanasi college had accused Rai of raping her in 2018 and he had surrendered in 2019, days after he was elected MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi constituency.

Advertisment

The woman and her friend had set themselves afire outside the Supreme Court in August 2021 after alleging that senior police officers were colluding with the accused. The two subsequently succumbed to their injuries.

Rai was booked by the Hazratganj police in Lucknow for allegedly abetting the suicide of the two.

In 2022, Rai was acquitted by a special court in the rape and cheating case filed by the woman. PTI COR NAV RT RT RT