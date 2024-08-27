BSP names four candidates in its first list for Haryana polls

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is contesting the October 1 Haryana Assembly election in alliance with INLD, on Tuesday announced four candidates in its first list for the polls.
The list was released to the media by Haryana BSP president Dharampal Tigra.
According to the list, Darshan Lal Kheda has been fielded from Jagadhri, Gopal Singh Rana from Assandh, Harbilas Singh from Naraingarh, and Thakur Uttar Lal from the Ateli seat.
With this, BSP becomes the first major party to announce candidates for the assembly polls.
On July 11, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which is led by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, again joined hands with its former ally BSP for the state assembly polls.
The alliance leaders have decided to project INLD leader and MLA Abhay Chautala as its chief ministerial face.
Under the arrangement, out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana, the BSP will contest 37 seats, leaving the rest for its senior partner in Haryana, where the ruling BJP is eyeing to come to power for the third time in a row.
After the two parties re-entered a tie-up, Abhay Chautala had mentioned that Chaudhary Devi Lal and BSP founder late Kanshi Ram worked to bring a big change in this country.
The BSP and INLD's thinking is how the poor will get justice and how weaker sections will get empowered, he had said.
In February 2019, the BSP had called off its nearly nine-month-old alliance with the INLD, which was then Haryana's main opposition outfit. The development at that time had come amid a feud in the Chautala family. PTI SUN RPA