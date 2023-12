New Delhi: A day after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha, the Bahujan Samaj Party suspended its MP Danish Ali from the membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities on Saturday.

Ali is the MP from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

Besides allegedly using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ali aligned with Moitra and was accused of defaming Ethics Committee proceedings in the alleged 'Cast-for-query' scam.

Full letter from BSP: