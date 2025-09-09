BSP to launch 'Sarvajan Hitay Jagruk Yatra' in Bihar ahead of polls

Patna, Sep 9 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, will launch 'Sarvajan Hitay Jagruk Yatra' in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls in the eastern state, a senior leader said here on Tuesday.

BSP's Bihar in-charge Anil Kumar Chaudhary said the yatra will be launched on Wednesday in Kaimur and will cover 13 districts over the next 11 days.

He said that the BSP would contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar alone and ruled out any alliance with any party.

"The yatra aims to take B R Ambedkar's vision of social justice and his constitutional ethos to every corner of the state. It will cover 13 districts in 11 days, starting from Kaimur and passing through Buxar, Ara, Sasaram, Jehanabad, East and West Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Arwal districts," Chaudhary told reporters here.

This is not just a political march but a movement to safeguard the Constitution and ensure that everyone in Bihar progresses, he said.

The yatra will be led by BSP national coordinator Akash Anand, who is expected to address public gatherings and mobilise grassroots workers.

Taking a dig at the NDA government in the state, Chaudhary said, "Although the government has conducted the caste-based survey, it has failed to ensure political participation of backward classes. BSP will allocate tickets in proportion to the share of the population of different castes." "The BSP will form the government in Bihar. A large-scale mobilisation of our party workers is underway to build momentum across villages and towns," he added.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.