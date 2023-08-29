BSP will contest from all 200 seats in Rajasthan, says party leader

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest assembly elections from all 200 constituencies in Rajasthan, a party leader on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

Addressing a public meeting in Jaipur on the culmination of its 'Sankalp Yatra' which began on August 16 from Dholpur, BSP national convener Akash Anand said that the party has already announced its candidates in five constituencies.

"BSP has made up its mind to go full strength in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. The party is going to contest from all 200 seats. So far, five candidates have been officially announced," he said.

Anand attacked the state Congress government with allegations of inflation and increasing joblessness under its rule, as well as rise in crimes against women.

Advertisment

"Lakhs of youths have faced unemployment during its four-year tenure. No job opportunities have been given to them, the state government has completely failed in ensuring the safety of mothers and sisters," he said, adding, a government which cannot protect women has no right to continue.

"Casteist mentality runs in their blood. This mentality has kept the children of our bahujan samaj uneducated. Government figures show that 60 per cent of children of bahujan samaj are not provided any facility of basic education," he said.

"Our children are being kept uneducated in Rajasthan under a conspiracy to keep them weak and exploited. Now the time has come to take forward the foundation of egalitarian society which was laid by our great men," said the BSP national coordinator.

Anand also trained his guns at the BJP-led Centre over farmers income issue.

"The central government had promised that the income of the farmers would be doubled, but the reality is that the income of the farmer is decreasing with each passing day," he said, adding, the promise of providing houses to the poor by 2022 also turned out to be just a gimmick. PTI SDA VN VN