BSP's Danish Ali accuses Ethics Committee head, BJP members of leaking panel proceedings

New Delhi: BSP MP Danish Ali on Thursday accused Ethics Committee chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar and BJP members of leaking the proceedings of the panel in violation of rules in the cash-for-query allegation against TMC's Mahua Moitra.

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is set to make harsh recommendation against Moitra.

Talking to reporters while on way to attend the meeting of the committee which is taking place to adopt a report against Moitra in the cash-for-query allegation, Ali said in violation of the rules, Sonkar and BJP members of panel leaked details of the proceedings.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Sources said the committee is also expected to underline its unhappiness at the conduct of some opposition members during its proceedings and make a mention of it in its recommendations to the House.

They said the committee may make recommendation against Ali, who was loudest in his attack on Sonkar's "indecent and personal" questions to Moitra.

Sonkar had described the conduct of members like Ali and JD (U)'s Giridhari Yadav unethical.

The 15-member committee has seven members from the BJP, three from the Congress, and one each from BSP, Shiv Sena, YSRCP, CPI(M) and JDU.