BSP’s vote share continues to decline for 3rd consecutive term, NOTA dips too

New Delhi: The vote share of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which trailed third on all seven seats behind the BJP and Congress-AAP alliance, continued to witness a decline for the third consecutive term as it gasped at a mere .70 percentage of the total vote share.

The Mayawati-led BSP witnessed a vote share of 1.23 per cent in 2014 and 1.08 per cent in the 2019 general elections.

The vote share of the party flared a little above the NOTA (None of the above) vote share, which was registered at .50 per cent.

After, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BSP was the only national party that fielded its candidates on all seven seats of Delhi.

In the East Delhi seat BSP’s candidate Mohd. Waqar Choudhary trailed with 9,197 votes.

The highest votes were received by the North-East Delhi candidate in the party Ashok Kumar who secured 12,138 votes.

Former AAP minister Raj Kumar Anand, who jumped ships to BSP head of the elections, got the least number of votes at 5,629 from the New Delhi constituency.

Meanwhile, in North-West Delhi Vijay Bauddh got 11,997 votes, in West Delhi, Vishakha got 7,899, in Chandni chowk Abul Kalam Azad got 5,829, and in South Delhi Abdul Basit got 9,861 votes.

BSP’s best performance was witnessed in 2008 when the party clinched 11.2 per cent of votes in the total share.

The share of NOTA votes have also declined in this elections with the highest number of electorates taking up this option in the North West Delhi where BJP’s Yogender Chandoliya was pitted against Congress’ Udit Raj.

The least number of NOTA votes were cast in the New Delhi seat where BJP Bansuri Swaraj was battling AAP’s Somnath Bharti.