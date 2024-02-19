BTech student commits suicide in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 19 (PTI) A BTech student who was receiving treatment for depression for the last three years allegedly hanged himself in his house in Ambedkar Nagar here, police said.

According to police, the youth called his father – an engineer posted in Alwar – about his intention to commit suicide on Sunday, following which the latter asked neighbours to check on his son.

Police said the matter came to light in the evening after the father reached their house.

The 23-year-old was receiving treatment for depression for last 3 years and had attempted suicide in the past, said Rajaram, Sub Inspector at Kunhari police station.

Police handed over the body to family members after the post-mortem on Monday morning and lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC for further investigation.

The victim was identified as Rohit Mathur (23) who was pursuing a BTech degree from Jalandhar in Punjab and living with his family in Kota. PTI COR SKY SKY