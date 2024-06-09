BTech student jumps to death from residential building in Haryana's Sohna

Gurugram, Jun 8 (PTI) A BTech student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a residential society in Sohna, Haryana, police said on Saturday.

Deepanshu, a native of Bihar, was a second-year BTech student at K R Mangalam University, Sohna Road, the police said. No suicide note was found from the spot, they added.

According to the police, Deepanshu committed suicide at around 5 am by jumping from the fourth floor of a tower of a residential society in Sohna where he lived as a tenant.

Some people rushed him immediately to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, the police said. "The reason behind the suicide is not known yet but we have come to know that the deceased was addicted to alcohol. The body of the student has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem and an investigation is underway," Station House Officer (SHO), Sohna police station, Surender Singh said.