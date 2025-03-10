BTech student stabbed to death in UP

Agra (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old BTech student was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants while watching a cricket match with his friends, police said on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hariparvat, Aditya, said that the victim, Siddhant Govindam, was watching the India-New Zealand match on his mobile phone along with three friends—Shubham, Shashank, and Siddharth—at JCB Ground.

The group was also having a small party when unidentified individuals attacked them.

"Siddhant was stabbed, leading to his death. CCTV footage is being examined, and multiple teams have been deployed to investigate the case from all possible angles," he added.

According to Govindam's father, Anil Govindam he had received a call from his son on Sunday evening before he left home on his scooter.

"Around 10 pm, I got a call from the police, and that’s when I found out about his murder," he said.

According to his cousin, Akhilesh, Siddhant was a fourth-year Electronics BTech student at Dayalbagh Institute. He was the only son in the family and lived with his father and younger sister. His mother had passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.