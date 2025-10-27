B.Tech student wanted for sexually assaulting youth held in Delhi after evading arrest for a year

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old B.Tech student has been arrested for allegedly abducting, robbing, threatening and subjecting a man to unnatural intercourse in an inebriated state in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar last year, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Ayush Kumar alias Shubham, a resident of Aya Nagar, had been absconding since May 2024 and was frequently changing his locations to evade arrest, they said.

According to the police, Kumar, who was pursuing a B.Tech degree at a private college in Kanjhawala in Delhi, had fled to Bihar after the incident and remained in hiding for more than a year before returning to the national capital recently.

"On May 10, 2024, at 11.30 PM, the complainant and his friend went for a walk near Arjangarh Metro Station. There, a group of youths under the influence of alcohol, led by Shekhar Gujjar, called them over and started a conversation," a senior police officer said.

During this, Shekhar snatched the complainant’s mobile phone after threatening him and then forcibly took both the complainant and his friend to a dilapidated building near Aya Nagar, where the complainant was beaten, threatened and forcibly subjected to unnatural sex by Gujjar and his three associates, the officer alleged.

A case was registered under sections 392 (robbery), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, three of the accused, identified as Brijesh, Suraj Kandari and Abhishek Tanwar alias Shekhar, were arrested and are currently out on bail, the police said.

Ayush Kumar, however, had been on the run since the incident and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court on November 19, 2024.

Acting on a tip-off that Kumar would visit Bandh Road in Aya Nagar, police laid a trap and apprehended him on Sunday evening.

Kumar was found living secretly near Aya Nagar Park for the past few days, the officer said, adding that no previous criminal involvement has been found against him so far. PTI SSJ ANM RT