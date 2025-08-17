BTech student at Sharda University in Greater Noida hangs self in hostel room

Noida: A second year engineering student at a private university in Greater Noida allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

In his suicide note, Shivam Dey held no one responsible for his death and requested the university to refund the fee to his parents. The student also mentioned that he was unable to bear the pressure of studies, they said.

A native of Purnia in Bihar's Madhubani, Shivam was pursuing BTech in Computer Science from Sharda University in Greater Noida. He was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday night, they said.

According to the family, the 24-year-old student went back to college on August 2 after returning from family trip to Vaishno Devi.

Kartik Dey, the student's father claimed that he was normal when he was at home and showed no signs of distress. Shivam was the lone son in his family, his father works in a private company and mother is a housewife.

The Knowledge Park police informed that a memo from a private hospital was received on August 15 that a 24 years old student was found hanging in HRM Hostel.

The body was sent for the post-mortem and a case has been registered, they said.

A spokesperson of the Sharda University said that the university has expressed condolences to student's family and confirmed that fees would be refunded and all necessary support would be given to them.

Shivam Day enrolled in the B Tech computer Science programme in 2022. He completed his first year, but after that he struggled in his second year and failing to meet the minimum grade requirement of a 5.0 CGPA to progress to the third year, the spokesperson said.

"His mentor remained in his touch to support him and encouraged him to participate in internships, and other academics programmes," he added, adding that Shivam was also given opportunities to improve his performance, but if could not he was offered to repeat the second year at reduced fees.

On July 18, a second year student of Dental Sciences also committed suicide by hanging in the hostel room. She had accused two faculty members for her death and after that they were arrested by police.