BTR's Community Vision Document launched

Guwahati, Dec 30 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday launched BTR's Community Vision Document and said the the peace accord, signed four years ago, paved the way for development in the Bodoland Territorial Region and the state.

The Bodo Peace Accord ended the dark days of violence, killings and pervasive hatred among communities in the region and heralded hope for peace, the governor said.

The signing of the peace accord was a historic development and an initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring peace and development to the region, he pointed out.

''The initiative taken by the PM was further implemented on the grounds by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTR chief Pramod Boro'', Acharya said.

The tripartite Bodo Peace Accord was signed on January 27, 2020 among the Centre, the state government and different Bodo groups.

The youth in BTR have returned to the mainstream, and for the last four years, there has been no violence in the area as the government has given priority to peace, security and development, the governor said.

''The council under Boro has healed the people, initiated development to provide employment and ensure lasting peace and harmony in the area'', he added.

The BTR chief pointed out that the Community Vision Document (CVD) has been drafted keeping in mind the principles of inclusivity and the shared aspirations of all communities residing in the four districts of Bodoland.

The document includes the aspirations of the 26 diverse communities co-existing with the majority Bodo tribal population in BTR, who, despite the various challenges over the decades, have integrated into the vibrant multicultural fabric of the region, Boro said.

''The vision document reflects the aspirations of the 26 communities and aims at ensuring that the region progresses towards peace and holistic development while upholding the spirit of unity and diversity'', he said.

The vision document is more than just a policy framework as it represents the voice of every community in BTR, ensuring that no one is left behind, he said.

''The region had over the years faced challenges of economic underdevelopment, lack of employment opportunities for youth and social disparities. The vision document is a step to address these challenges and provide a clear roadmap for sustainable growth and prosperity across the region," Boro said.

The document is aimed at guiding development and giving a strategic direction in the field of education, health, livelihoods and infrastructure, which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he added.

Besides the Bodos, various communities documented include the Adivasis, Munda, Muslims, Hindi Bhashi, Nath Yogi, Barman Kachari, Kalita, Jolha, Koch Rajbongshi, Bengali, Deshi, Goria, Sutradhar, Madahi Kachari, Gorkha, Oraon, Keot, Odia, Santhal, Sarania Kachari, Rabha, Hajong, Barman Mandai and Garo.

The release function was attended by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, state ministers Ranoj Pegu, Ranjeet Dass, Ashok Singhal and Atul Bora, senior officials of both the state government and the Bodoland Territorial Council. PTI DG BDC