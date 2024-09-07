Budameru breaches plugged, flood inflows to Vijayawada reduced: Andhra CM

Vijayawada, Sep 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Budameru breaches have been plugged and flood inflows to Vijayawada were reduced.

The chief minister noted that the government was collecting data on rainfall for assessment and also clearing the blockades caused by the floods. It rained heavily for about two hours in Vijayawada on Saturday afternoon.

"We have plugged Budameru breaches and currently the inflows coming to Vijayawada have been reduced," said Naidu, addressing a press conference at NTR district collectorate.

According to the CM, Irrigation Minister N Rama Naidu and Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh have focused on this task for four days.

Army teams worked in close coordination with the state machinery to plug the breaches.

According to the Southern Command of the Indian Army, thousands of sandbags, hesco bags and metal bastions were used to plug the breaches.

The CM said that Budameru was completely encroached and houses were built indiscriminately, obstructing water flow.

Naidu alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government's mistakes were corrected today and said that a breach to Budameru from last year was closed on Saturday.

Further, he alleged that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had ignored irrigation projects which turned out to be a "curse" to the state.

The CM visited multiple flood-affected places in Vijayawada on Saturday.