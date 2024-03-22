Budaun double murder case: Court sends brother of main accused to jail

Budaun (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A court here on Friday sent to jail the brother of the main accused in the Budaun double murder case. Javed, who was at large since the incident at Baba Colony on Tuesday, surrendered at the satellite police outpost of the Baradari police station in neighbouring Bareilly district on Thursday. He was produced in the court of Chief Justice Magistrate (CJM) Mohammad Sajid by the Civil Lines Police.

Police might soon seek his remand from the court for questioning.

During interrogation, Javed, who has been booked for murder, had told police that after the incident, he and his brother Sajid had fled together.

Javed first ran away to his in-laws' house and from there to Delhi, where his acquaintances told him that the police were searching for him, so he should surrender, police had said.

Hours after the incident on Tuesday, Sajid was shot dead in an encounter with police.

Sajid had entered the house of a family he knew and allegedly attacked Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8) and Yuvraj (10) with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died on the spot, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital.

Both Sajid and Javed have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The Budaun district administration has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into Sajid's police encounter. PTI COR SAB ANB ANB