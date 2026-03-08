Budaun native nabbed with smack worth around Rs 5 cr in Bareilly

Bareilly, Mar 8 (PTI) A suspected drug trafficker was nabbed with 2.645 kg of smack worth around Rs 5.30 crore on him here on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said Shobhit Gupta, a native of Saijni village of Badaun district, was arrested by a team from the Subhash Nagar Police Station.

An informer's tip-off led the police to lay a stakeout near a tree on the road leading to Raundhi village, where the arrest was made.

When searched, Gupta was found to be carrying 2.645 kg of smack, the officer said.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

During interrogation, Gupta told police that he had procured the contraband from his relative, Rajneesh Gupta of Manikpur Shikarpur village in Badaun district, and that the two were involved in smuggling activities together.

He also told investigators that he had gone to the spot to deliver the consignment to a party coming from Punjab.

Efforts are on to identify other members of the smuggling network, the police said.