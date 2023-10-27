Budaun SDM issues summons to UP governor over land dispute, her office cites constitutional immunity

Budaun (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) The Budaun sub-divisional magistrate (judicial) has summoned the Uttar Pradesh governor in a land acquisition-related case, prompting her office to cite the constitutional immunity she enjoys against such action.

Advertisment

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said Friday his office received a communication from Badrinath Singh, the Special Secretary to the governor, that SDM Sadar (Judicial) Vineet Kumar had issued the summons to the governor under Section 144 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code.

In the letter dated October 16, Special Secretary Singh asked the DM that the SDM be told that issuing a summons or a notice to the governor is a violation of Article 361 of the Constitution. SDM Kumar has been informed about the letter from the governor's office and also the warning that this should not happen in future, the DM said.

Giving details of the case, a senior official said that a person named Chandrahas, a resident of Loda Baheri village of Sadar Tehsil, had filed a land-related petition in the SDM court, making another person and the governor parties.

Chandrahas alleged that a relative got the property of his aunt Katori Devi registered in his name and the land was later sold and subsequently acquired by the government by giving a compensation of Rs 12 lakhs.

Hearing the petition, SDM (Judicial) Kumar issued a summons in the name of the person who had bought the land and also to the governor on October 7 under Section 144 of the UP Revenue Code, and asked her or her representative to appear on October 18, the officer added. PTI COR SAB TIR TIR