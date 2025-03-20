Budaun temple-mosque row: Court defers hearing to April 2

Budaun (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A temple-mosque dispute hearing in Budaun, UP was on Thursday deferred to April 2 following a plea filed by the Muslim party, informed a lawyer of the opposite party.

The matter concerns the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple and the Jama Masjid in Budaun.

Advocate Anwar Alam filed an application before the civil judge senior division fast track court, citing a Supreme Court order, arguing the subordinate court lacked jurisdiction to proceed with the case.

"An application was given to the court by Alam, the advocate of Shamsi Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee, in which it was said there was a clear order of the Supreme Court that the lower court cannot hear any case in this matter," Advocate Ved Prakash Sahu, representing the Hindu side, said.

The case was stated to have previously been adjourned on account of Intezamia Committee advocate's non appearance on February 11, despite repeated court summons.

Subsequent hearings were also postponed due to a lawyers' strike and the presiding judge being on leave, Sahu claimed.

The Hindu side intended to present its arguments following the completion of the Muslim side's submissions.

In 2022, Mukesh Patel, the then convener of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, claimed the Neelkanth Mahadev temple existed at the Jama Masjid Shamsi mosque site and sought permission to worship in the structure. The claim prompted the litigation. PTI COR CDN AMK