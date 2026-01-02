Buddha-linked Piprahwa relics, repatriated gems to be showcased at exposition in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The sacred Piprahwa relics, which include bone fragments believed to be of the Buddha, a sandstone coffer, and offerings such as ornaments and gemstones, were excavated in northern India by William Claxton Peppe in 1898.

Following their discovery, portions were distributed globally, with a part gifted to the King of Siam, another one taken to England, and a part preserved at the Indian Museum in Calcutta (now Kolkata), the Ministry of Culture said on Friday.

A selection of the relics retained by the descendants of Peppe -- who was of British descent -- was listed for auction on May 7 last year by Sotheby's Hong Kong.

However, the auction was halted, and the relics returned in 2025 through "decisive intervention by the ministry, supported by Buddhist communities worldwide, it said.

Now, the ministry is hosting a landmark exposition showcasing the Piprahwa relics, including reliquaries and gem relics, at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex here.

Titled "The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One," it is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3.

It underscores India's role as the birthplace of Buddhism and reinforces its position as a global spiritual and cultural leader.

"India's global engagement increasingly draws upon its civilisational and spiritual inheritance. As many as 642 antiquities have been repatriated to India, with the return of the Piprahwa relics standing as a landmark achievement," the ministry said.

"The exposition will open for public viewing from January 4, and it will run for a couple of months," a senior official told PTI.

These relics were originally discovered in the late 19th century at Piprahwa (in today's Uttar Pradesh). A majority of these relics were transferred to the Indian Museum in Calcutta in 1899 and classified as "AA" antiquities under the Indian law, prohibiting their removal or sale, according to the ministry.

The website of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland states that Peppe was born in India in 1852, his father being an estate manager in northern India. In the spring of 1897, Peppe began to excavate a mound near the village of Piprahwa.

"Excavations continued in 1898, and after digging through 18 feet of brickwork, he found a huge slab of stone, the cover of an enormous stone coffer.

"Within the coffer were five vessels, none more than seven inches in height, containing quantities of stars in silver and gold, discs of gold leaf embossed with Buddhist symbols, numerous pearls of many sizes, drilled beads, stars and flowers cut in red or white cornelian, amethyst, topaz, garnet, coral and crystal. Also found inside the vessels were small pieces of bone and ash," the website said.

The Piprahwa relics are widely believed to be associated with the mortal remains of the Buddha, enshrined by the Sakya clan, officials said. An inscription in the Brahmi script on one of the caskets confirms these as relics of the Buddha deposited by the clan, they said.

"This historic event marks the reunification of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha, repatriated after 127 years, with relics, gem relics, and reliquaries from the 1898 excavation and subsequent 1971-1975 excavation at the Piprahwa site," the ministry said.

The exposition features over 80 objects, including sculptures, manuscripts, thangkas, and ritual items, spanning from the 6th century BC to the present, it said.

These relics represent the most extensive assemblage attributed to the Buddha, symbolising profound philosophical meaning, masterful craftsmanship, and global spiritual significance, the officials said.

This event also marks the "successful repatriation" of the relics in July 2025, achieved through a public-private partnership, after halting its auction at Sotheby's Hong Kong.

For the first time since the 1898 excavation, the exposition brings together relics from the original digging, treasures from the 1972 excavation, reliquaries and jewelled treasures from the Indian Museum, recently repatriated relics from the Peppe family collection, and "the monolithic stone coffer within which the gem relics and reliquaries were originally found," the ministry said in a statement.

The inauguration ceremony will also see the participation of Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, various ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic corps, venerable Buddhist monks, senior government officials, scholars, heritage experts, several members of the art fraternity, art aficionados, followers of Buddhism, and many students.

"The exposition reaffirms the ministry's commitment to heritage preservation and cultural leadership while celebrating India's spiritual legacy and its significance as the birthplace of the Buddha Dhamma, reflecting India's enduring commitment to preserving and sharing its civilisational heritage with the world," it said.

On the return of the relics to India in July, the ministry had said, "This successful repatriation sets a benchmark in cultural diplomacy and collaboration, showcasing how strategic partnerships between public institutions and private enterprise can protect and preserve global heritage." Enshrined by his followers around the 3rd century BC, these relics have long held immense spiritual value for the global Buddhist community and represent one of the most important archaeological discoveries in Indian history. PTI KND NSD NSD