Buddha relics at Piprahwa could pave way for USD 1 trillion UP economy: MP Jagdambika Pal

Gorakhpur, Aug 22 (PTI) BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has said that if the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, currently housed in the National Museum, are restored to their original site in Piprahwa village of Siddharthnagar, it could transform the destiny of Uttar Pradesh and help the state achieve its dream of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

The relics, comprising ash and bone fragments believed to belong to Lord Buddha, along with gold ornaments and gemstones, were discovered in 1898 by British engineer William Claxton Peppe during the excavation of a stupa at Piprahwa.

"It was once considered impossible to bring the sacred relics back to India, but with the government's efforts, it was achieved. Now, we are striving to enshrine them at their original place in Piprahwa," Pal said.

The MP from Domariyaganj in Siddharthnagar added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already announced plans to bring the sacred Buddhist shrine home to strengthen the state's global Buddhist identity.

Pal also said he met Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UP Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meshram over the issue and would soon write to the government.

Citing the example of Sri Lanka, where the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy draws nearly 20 lakh pilgrims annually and contributes significantly to its economy, Pal remarked, "If the relics are brought to Piprahwa, which is part of the Buddhist circuit, it will not be long before Uttar Pradesh moves towards the USD 1 trillion economy goal. I am confident CM Yogi Adityanath will make every effort to realise this vision." Meanwhile, officials said multiple development projects are already underway in Kapilvastu to boost tourism.

"A tourist facilitation centre worth around Rs 9 crore is nearly 70 per cent complete," said Priya Singh, tourism information officer.

Speaking in the Assembly during the Monsoon session earlier this month, Adityanath pushed for the return of Lord Buddha's relics to Kapilvastu.

Addressing the Assembly on the Vision 2047 document, Adityanath noted that tourism and heritage conservation in UP have evolved from mere preservation to powerful drivers of the economy and jobs, raising the state's share in national tourism from 13.1 per cent in 2016 to over 19-20 per cent in 2024.

Besides the development of sites associated with Hinduism, he also highlighted developing the Buddhist Circuit.

"Kapilvastu now has a heliport, and efforts are being made to bring back the relics of Lord Buddha to strengthen the state's international identity. Recently, a relic related to Lord Buddha was put up for auction in Hong Kong, but, with the Prime Minister's intervention, the auction was stopped, and the relic will now be brought to India and enshrined in Kapilvastu," the CM had said.

Piprahwa, located near Lumbini in Nepal, is a village in the Birdpur area of Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh. Piprahwa is famous for its archaeological site and excavations, which include the remains of a large stupa and several monastic ruins.

Some scholars believe that Piprahwa, also referred to as Ganwaria, marks the site of the ancient city of Kapilavastu, the capital of the Shakya kingdom, where Lord Buddha is said to have spent the first 29 years of his life.

According to UP Tourism, Piprahwa Stupa holds great importance as a key Buddhist site, believed to be the site of the relics of Lord Buddha.

"The site is not only significant for its archaeological discoveries but also for its deep ties to the Sakya lineage, marking it as a place of great historical and spiritual importance," UP Tourism states in its literature about the Buddhist Circuit in the state.