Buddha relics from India sent to Bhutan for exposition from Nov 8-18

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A portion of the holy relics of Lord Buddha, kept at the National Museum here, has arrived in Bhutan for an exposition being held from November 8 to 18, officials said on Saturday.

The exposition is part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu, a major event beseeching world peace and the healing of humanity. It coincides with the 70th birthday of Jigme Singye Wangchuk, the fourth King of Bhutan.

According to the Culture Ministry, the exposition signifies the cultural bonds between the two countries.

The delegation accompanying the relics is led by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, and also includes senior Indian monks and officials. It was ferried in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

"With profound devotion, Bhutan welcomes the Holy Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha. The Holy Relics were ceremoniously received with Sedrang led by the Tshogki Lopen of the Central Monastic Body, Lyonpo Tshering, the Home Minister, Sandeep Arya, the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, and government officials at the Paro International Airport," the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) said in a post on X.

The arrival marks a moment of deep spiritual unity between India and Bhutan, it said.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, during the Global Peace Prayer Festival, said that the King of Bhutan conceived the festival as an event for highlighting peace on earth.

This historic visit, a collaborative effort between the Union Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation, marks the second time these sacred relics have been sent to Bhutan. The first occasion was in 2011 on the celebration of the wedding of the King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the ministry said.

The relics will be kept for public veneration at the Kuenrey Hall of Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, a palace that houses the Bhutanese government and serves as a central hub for the nation's monastic community, it said.

To enrich the spiritual experience, the IBC is organising three accompanying exhibitions -- Guru Padmasambhava: Tracing the life and sacred sites of the "precious guru" in India; Sacred Legacy of the Shakyas: Detailing the excavation and significance of the Buddha relics; and Life and Teachings of the Buddha: An immersive journey through the Buddha's path to enlightenment.

Additionally, the National Museum, New Delhi, will display select rare sculptures from its Buddhist Art and Heritage Gallery, it said.

The exposition of the holy relics in Bhutan stands as a "powerful symbol of peace, a celebration of a shared spiritual heritage, and a reaffirmation of the special bonds between India and Bhutan", an official said.

Earlier this year, an exposition of Buddha relics was held in Vietnam, and in 2024, the relics were put on display as part of an exposition in Thailand. PTI KND NSD NSD