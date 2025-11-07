Buddha relics to be displayed in Bhutan for exposition from Nov 8-18

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A portion of the holy relics of Lord Buddha enshrined at the National Museum here will be displayed in Bhutan as part of an exposition from November 8-18, signifying the cultural bonds between the two countries, officials said on Friday.

The exposition is part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival (GPPF) in Thimphu, a major event praying for world peace and the healing of humanity. It coincides with the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuk, the fourth King of Bhutan, the Culture Ministry said.

The delegation, which will accompany the relics, will be led by Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, and it will also include senior Indian monks and officials.

The exposition is a profound gesture of spiritual and cultural fellowship, it said in a statement.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, during the GPPF, said that the King of Bhutan conceived the festival as an event to highlight peace on earth.

This historic visit, a collaborative effort between the Union Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), marks the second time these sacred relics have been sent to Bhutan. The first occasion was in 2011, on the celebration of the wedding of the King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, it said.

The relics will be enshrined for public veneration at the Kuenrey Hall of Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu. This palace houses the Bhutanese government and serves as a central hub for the nation's monastic community, it said.

To enrich the spiritual experience, the IBC will organise three accompanying exhibitions -- Guru Padmasambhava: Tracing the life and sacred sites of the "precious guru" in India; Sacred Legacy of the Shakyas: Detailing the excavation and significance of the Buddha relics; and Life and Teachings of the Buddha: An immersive journey through the Buddha's path to enlightenment.

Additionally, the National Museum, New Delhi, will display select rare sculptures from its Buddhist Art and Heritage Gallery, it said.

The exposition of the holy relics in Bhutan stands as a "powerful symbol of peace, a celebration of a shared spiritual heritage, and a reaffirmation of the special bonds between India and Bhutan", the officials said.