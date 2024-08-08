Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee earned respect and love from people: Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday condoled the death of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and said the CPI(M) leader earned the respect and love from people.

Bhattacharjee died on Thursday at his Kolkata residence, following old age-related ailments, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said.

"Governor Bose condoles the sad demise of former Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

"In his condolence message, the governor recalled that Buddhadeb was a leader who won the love and respect from people of all walks of life with his simple life, high thinking, and affinity to literature and culture," it added.

The veteran Left leader was 80 and is survived by his wife Meera and daughter Suchetana, who underwent gender change surgery.

"The governor prays Almighty gives the departed leader’s family and well-wishers the strength to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude,” the statement added. PTI SCH BDC