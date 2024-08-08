Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee leaves a lasting legacy: Arunachal CM Khandu

Itanagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday condoled the death of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, describing him as a great leader with a lasting legacy.

Bhattacharjee passed away at his Kolkata home due to age-related ailments. He was 80 years old and is survived by wife Mira and his daughter Suchetana.

"I am saddened by the demise of Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. His vast tenure of over five decades as an MLA, Minister, and eventually as Chief Minister has left a lasting legacy," Khandu posted in X.

Renowned for his humility, significant contributions to Bengali literature, and unwavering dedication to public service, he will be deeply missed. My sincere condolences go out to his family and followers. Om Shanti, the chief minister added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also expressed sorrow over the demise of the Bhattacharjee.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former West Bengal CM, Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee ji. His humility & dedication to public service are commendable and will be remembered," the deputy chief minister said in a social media post.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family & all those who admired him. May his soul RIP. Om Shanti," Mein added. PTI UPL UPL MNB