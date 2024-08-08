Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee stalwart in public service: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and described the CPI(M) leader as a stalwart in public service.

Sarma said Bhattacharjee's extensive experience in public life has left an "indelible mark".

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of the Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee", Sarma posted on 'X'.

"A stalwart in public service, his extensive experience of over five decades as an MLA, minister and later as chief minister has left an indelible mark," he said.

His simplicity, rich contributions to Bengali literature and commitment to community service were noteworthy, he said.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the chief minister.

Bhattacharjee died on Thursday in Kolkata, following a prolonged illness. PTI DG BDC