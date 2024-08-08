Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's mortal remains to be donated to govt hospital for research

Kolkata: The mortal remains of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be handed over to state government-run NRS Medical College and Hospital here on Friday for research work, a CPI(M) official.

The body of Bhattacharjee, wrapped with the CPI(M)'s red flag, was taken out of his frugal two-room residence at Palm Avenue in south Kolkata on way to mortuary Peace World on Thursday.

Earlier, Governor C V Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Left Front chairman Biman Bose, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim visited the Bhattacharjee residence.

Bhattacharjee's wife Mira, in tears, walked along with the hearse carrying the mortal remains along with party leaders and hundreds of admirers cutting across political lines and members of the general public, before boarding a car.

The mortal remains of Bhattacharjee will be taken to the West Bengal Assembly on Friday morning, from where it will be taken to CPI(M) state headquarters Muzaffar Ahmed Bhavan, where leaders and the public will be able to pay their last respects to the departed leader, the party official said on Thursday.

The body will be thereafter taken to the state headquarters of DYFI, the CPI(M)'s youth wing, following which the last journey of the mortal remains will be undertaken.

The body will be handed over to NRS Medical College and Hospital here for research, he said.

Bhattacharjee had donated his eyes and body.