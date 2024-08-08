Buddhadeb earned respect from people, was model for other politicians: Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday condoled the death of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and said the CPI(M) leader earned respect and love from people.

He described Bhattacharjee as a model for other political leaders to emulate.

The CPI(M) leader died on Thursday at his Kolkata home, following old age-related ailments, party's state secretary Md Salim said.

Bose visited the two-room residence of Bhattacharjee in south Kolkata and said he was a connoisseur of art and literature.

"Governor Bose condoles the sad demise of former Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

"In his condolence message, the governor recalled that Buddhadeb was a leader who won the love and respect from people of all walks of life with his simple life, high thinking, and affinity to literature and culture," it added.

The veteran Left leader was 80 and is survived by his wife Meera and daughter Suchetana, who underwent gender change surgery.

"Known for his simple living and high thinking, he has been a model for other political leaders to emulate," he said.

The governor described Bhattacharjee's death as a great loss to humanity, Bengal and India.

"Buddhadeb ji belongs to the brand of gentlemen politicians and statesmen who inspired confidence in millions of people," the governor said.

"The governor prays Almighty gives the departed leader’s family and well-wishers the strength to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude,” the Raj Bhavan statement added. PTI AMR SCH BDC