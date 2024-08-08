Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be remembered for his work: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who died on Thursday morning, will be remembered for his work.

After visiting the south Kolkata residence of Bhattacharjee, Banerjee said that her government declared a holiday on Thursday.

"He will remain in the minds of the people... he will be remembered for his work," she told reporters.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that her predecessor, against whose government she had fought a political battle till the defeat of the CPI(M)-led Left Front in 2011, had a lot of contributions.

Maintaining that a man is remembered for his work, the chief minister said that Bhattacharjee's demise is a loss to the state.

Banerjee said that she spoke to his wife Mira, who told her that Bhattacharjee complained of breathlessness after having breakfast.

"I express my condolences to his wife Mira, their child Suchetan, the CPI(M) party, the Left Front and all co-citizens," she said.

She had also visited Bhattacharjee a few times when he was ill.

"Though I belong to a different political party, I have my heartfelt sympathies to the (CPIM) party," she said.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose, CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim and several other party leaders visited the residence of Bhattacharjee.

Many party workers and common people gathered near the residence to pay their last respects after coming to know of the demise of the leader.