Buddhadeb's achievements, literary contributions have left a lasting legacy, says TN CM

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday paid rich tributes to veteran Marxist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, saying his achievements and literary contributions have left a lasting legacy.

He said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, a stalwart of the Left movement and former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Buddhadeb, 80, died at his Kolkata residence this morning due to age-related ailments.

"His steadfast dedication and service to both the state and the nation will be eternally remembered," Stalin said in a post on X.

Buddhadeb was a resolute Marxist who devoted his life to fostering an egalitarian society, championing the cause of the marginalised, and advocating social justice, the Chief Minister said.

"His leadership and commitment to the people will continue to inspire future generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and @cpimspeak cadre. Red Salute, Comrade!" Stalin said. PTI JSP SS