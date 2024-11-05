Buddhist community has much to offer in a world facing strife, climate crisis: President

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Buddhist community has much to offer to mankind at a time when the world is facing strife and climate crisis, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first Asian Buddhist Summit here, she also underlined that Buddha Dhamma (tenets of Buddhism) is encapsulated in the word 'Karuna' or compassion, which is "what the world needs today".

"When the world today is facing an existential crisis on many fronts, not only strife but also climate crisis, your large community has much to offer to humankind. The various schools of Buddhism show the world how to counter narrow sectarianism, their central message remains focused on peace and non-violence," Murmu said.

There is also a need to discuss the role of Buddha Dhamma in "strengthening Asia", the President said.

"Indeed, we need to expand the discussion to see how Buddha Dhamma can bring peace, real peace to Asia, and to the world, a peace free from not only physical violence, but also from the forces of greed and hatred," she added.

Her remarks came amid the Ukraine-Russia and West Asia conflicts.

In her address, President Murmu also emphasised how several Buddhist literary pieces through translations by Chinese and other scholars have been preserved even after many of the originals got destroyed in the past.

This makes "Buddhist literature a truly shared heritage for us", she said.

Murmu also took note of the classical language status given to Pali and Prakrit, among other languages, recently by the government, saying this will help in preservation of texts in the two languages and in their revitalisation.

"This summit, I am confident, will go a long way in strengthening our cooperation based on our shared heritage of Buddha's teachings," Murmu added.

The two-day summit is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on the theme 'Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia'.

Buddha Dhamma has emerged as a valuable component of India's culture, aiding the country in developing steadfast foreign policy and effective diplomatic ties, the ministry said.

The summit is also a manifestation of India's 'Act East' policy, which is principled on collective, inclusive and spiritual development of Asia with Dhamma as the guiding light, it added.

In her address, the president described India as the "blessed land of Dharma".

In every age, there have been great masters and mystics, seers and seekers in India who have shown the humankind a way to find peace inside and harmony outside, she said.

Buddha holds a unique place among these pathfinders. The enlightenment of Siddhartha Gautama under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya is an event unparalleled in history. He not only attained incomparably rich insights into the working of the human mind, but also chose to share them with all the people in the spirit of 'Bahujana Sukhaya Bahujana Hitaya Cha' -- for the welfare of the masses, Murmu said.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju were also present on the dais.

"In true sense, Buddha Dhamma is a way of life. It preaches the very philosophy of life, how to live a life in peace, happiness and harmony, with compassion, love and kindness and equanimity with the society and community.

"All of us as human beings, Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike, can find inspiration in Buddha's message of honesty, compassion and respect for all living things," Shekhawat said.

The summit aims to foster Buddhist diplomatic relations, address contemporary social issues through Buddhist perspectives, strengthen cultural bonds between Buddhist nations, promote Buddhist tourism and pilgrimage and preserve ancient Buddhist manuscript and artefacts, he added. PTI KND ARI