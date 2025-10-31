Buddhist monk Bhante A.B. Gyaneshwar dies at 90

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A noted Buddhist monk, Bhante A.B. Gyaneshwar, passed away at a hospital in Lucknow early Friday. He was 90.

According to Buddhist Vihar officials, Gyaneshwar had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was admitted to Medanta Hospital about 20 days ago.

His mortal remains will arrive in Kushinagar and will be kept at the Burma Buddha Vihar for public homage until November 10, after which his final rites will be performed as per Buddhist rituals.

Gyaneshwar was the president of the Kushinagar Bhikshu Sangh and also served as the head of the Myanmar Buddha Vihar. He was honoured by the Government of Myanmar with its highest religious title, making him the first Indian recipient of the award.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on 'X', describing Bhante Gyaneshwar as "a revered saint who devoted his entire life to spreading the teachings of Lord Buddha rooted in wisdom and compassion." He said his death was "an irreparable loss to the Buddhist community and humanity at large." Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati also mourned his passing, calling him a worthy successor of Bhante Chandramani Mahasthavir, the Dhamma initiation teacher of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

BSP state president Vishwanath Pal and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad also offered tributes.