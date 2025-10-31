Buddhist monk Bhante A.B. Gyaneshwar passes dies at 90

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A noted Buddhist monk, Bhante A.B. Gyaneshwar, passed away at Lucknow's Medanta Hospital during treatment early Friday morning. He was 90.

According to Buddhist Vihar officials, Bhante Gyaneshwar had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was admitted to Medanta about 20 days ago.

His mortal remains will arrive in Kushinagar and will be kept at the Burma Buddha Vihar for public homage until November 10, after which his final rites will be performed as per Buddhist rituals.

Bhante Gyaneshwar was the president of the Kushinagar Bhikshu Sangh and also served as the head of the Myanmar Buddha Vihar.

He was honoured by the Government of Myanmar with its highest religious title, making him the first Indian recipient of the award.

He played a pivotal role in promoting Buddhism at the international pilgrimage centre of Kushinagar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on 'X', describing Bhante Gyaneshwar as "a revered saint who devoted his entire life to spreading the teachings of Lord Buddha rooted in wisdom and compassion." The chief minister said his death was "an irreparable loss to the Buddhist community and humanity at large." Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati also mourned his passing, calling him a worthy successor of Bhante Chandramani Mahasthavir, the Dhamma initiation teacher of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. She said Bhante Gyaneshwar's contributions in social, religious, educational, and cultural spheres were "truly exemplary." BSP state president Vishwanath Pal and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad also offered tributes. Azad recalled speaking with his associates at the hospital a day earlier and said Bhante Gyaneshwar's life "embodied compassion, discipline, and equality," adding that his teachings would continue to illuminate the path for generations to come. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG