Buddhist monks from Sikkim begin journey to Kumbh Mela

Gangtok, Feb 3 (PTI) A team of 30 Buddhist monks from Sikkim on Monday embarked on a journey to Prayagraj to take part in the Kumbh Mela, an official said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off the journey of the team which also included two officials of the Ecclesiastical Department.

Tamang expressed his pride and honour in sending off the delegation, stating that participation of Buddhist monks in the Maha Kumbh Mela highlights Sikkim's commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and promoting its rich cultural legacy on national platforms. PTI COR NN