Buddhist monks take out march to demand transfer of Mahabodhi temple's control

Thane, Mar 25 (PTI) A march was taken out in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday to demand the transfer of control of Mahabodhi Vihar temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya to Buddhist monks.

The march was organised by the Bhikkhu Sangha. Hundreds of people participated in the march that began from Jambhali Naka and ended at the district collector's office.

A delegation comprising Bhadant Lama and Nanasaheb Indise, submitted a memorandum to the district authorities, seeking the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Temple Act of 1949, transfer of its control to Buddhist monks from Brahmins, and taking legal action against the police officials accused of atrocities on fasting monks in Bodh Gaya. PTI COR NP