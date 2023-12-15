Advertisment
#National

Buddhist monks take out rally in Mumbai on eve of international conference on Buddhism

NewsDrum Desk
15 Dec 2023
Mumbai: Hundreds of Buddhist monks took out a rally in Worli suburb of central Mumbai on Friday, a day before 'Dhamma Diksha', an international conference on Buddhism to be held in the city.

The rally, which began from Worli Naka culminated at the iconic Mahalaxmi race course.

The event was organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dhamma Diksha Celebration Committee.

The committee has organised the international conference on Buddhism on Saturday, which will be attended by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, its organisers said.

