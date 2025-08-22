Buddhist scholars pitch for ethical AI, inclusive and mindful tech at Delhi conference

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Establishing a "powerful ethical framework" for artificial intelligence and building machines having a digital mind but also "a heart" were among the ideas posited by some young Buddhist scholars at an international conference held in Delhi on Friday.

The theme for the third International Conference of Young Buddhist Scholars was 'Wisdom Transmission in Buddha Dhamma in the 21st Century'.

It was hosted at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) with support from the Ministry of Culture.

The conference aims to strengthen the role of the youth in preserving the essence of the Buddha Dhamma.

This annual gathering of emerging Buddhist minds drew young scholars, professors, monks and dignitaries from various countries to reflect on the timeless relevance, the IBC said.

"The conference centred on how Buddha Dhamma, rooted in compassion, mindfulness, and ethical conduct, can be meaningfully transmitted in the 21st century, through digital innovation, intercultural dialogue, community engagement, and personal practice," it said in a statement.

Scholars from Russia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Taiwan, and India participated in it, the IBC added.

At a panel discussion on 'Buddha Dhamma, Technology and AI', scholars explored how ancient wisdom can guide innovation with an ethical core in the digital age.

"The need for emotionally intelligent and morally responsible AI to safeguard Buddhist heritage was emphasised. Fellow panellists proposed the Middle Path as a framework for balancing technological progress with ethical integrity," the statement said.

A scholar pitched in her paper, pitched for establishing a "powerful ethical framework" for artificial intelligence, while a monk in his presentation lamented that "the absent heart" of AI was a concern.

The Buddhist practitioner suggested building machines having "a digital mind" but also "a heart with compassion" and that AI should be taught to "have empathy".

The speakers called for inclusive, mindful technology that "honours tradition while shaping a humane future".

Veteran scholar, Prof KTS Sarao, delivered the keynote address at the conference.

"Educated people without sensitisation can be dangerous. Dhamma teaches us to live with empathy, share, and not take more than what we need," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

A documentary film on the 'Holy Relic Exposition in Vietnam' was screened, which underscored the profound impact the exposition had, which witnessed 17.8 million devotees paying homage across four cities and nine provinces in Vietnam, earlier this year.

The theme of the conference in 2023 was 'Buddhist Pilgrimage' and 'Buddha Dhamma in Education, Research, Healthcare and Well-being' in the 2024 edition.