Buddhist Tourism Circuit to be developed in tribal areas of Himachal: Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the state government is planning to develop a Buddhist Tourism Circuit and heliports in tribal areas to promote tourism. Presiding over the 49th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council, here, he said that the initiative would boost local employment and self-employment opportunities for the residents of tribal areas, according to statement issued here.

Advertisment

Famous monasteries of Tabo, Dhankar, Key and Kaza are located in the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh. Discussions were also held on various developmental issues, including education, healthcare, electricity, drinking water and infrastructure in tribal regions of the State, the statement said.

He said that such meetings play a vital role in addressing the challenges faced by tribal communities and formulating policies for their welfare and progress.

The present state government has made provision of Rs. 890.28 crore under the Tribal Sub Plan and Tribal Area Development Programme for the financial year 2024-25, with an additional Rs. 1,145.46 crore, allocated in non-plan expenditure, Sukhu said.

Advertisment

The planned budget includes Rs.117.43 crore for construction of buildings, roads and bridges. Additionally, Rs. 37.45 crore for education services, Rs. 52.75 crore for healthcare and Rs. 75.75 crore for drinking water schemes is also included in the budget, he said.

The approval of 'Nautor' (land rights) for tribal residents was a priority and the proposal has already been sent to the Governor following Cabinet approval and it is expected to be cleared soon, he added.

'Nautor' means the right to utilize waste land owned by the government outside the towns, reserved and demarcated protected forests with the sanction of the competent authority subject to availability of land.

Advertisment

Citing his deep-rooted connection with tribal communities, he said that after taking charge of the state government in 2022, his Government celebrated his first Himachal Day at Kaza and launched the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana from Keylong in January 2024.

Foundation stones of the Eklavya Model Residential School and Eklavya Aadarsh Vidyyalya have been laid in Pangi and Kukumseri for strengthening the education sector in tribal areas, he said and added that the government is establishing tribal Bhawan in Rampur, Chamba and Nurpur.

Sukhu said that the amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1968, have been approved by the Centre which has enabled the tribal people to secure loans without prior permissions from the state government and they could take loan from banks like others.

Advertisment

Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that only one Tribal Advisory Council meeting was held during the five-year tenure of the previous BJP government whereas two meetings have been convened in the past two years under Congress regime.

He said that the pace of development was accelerated in tribal areas and the horticulture and agriculture has witnessed unprecedented development. PTI BPL OZ OZ