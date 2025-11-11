Budgam bypoll: 21.74% turn out recorded till 11 am

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Over 21 per cent voting was recorded till 11 am in the bye-elections in the Budgam assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Polling began at 7 am in bone chilling cold as the valley witnessed sub-zero night temperatures at most places. Till 11 am, Budgam recorded a polling percentage of 21.74 per cent, they said.

The polling percentage was 9.36 per cent at 9 am, they said.

In the last year's assembly election, Budgam recorded a total poll percentage of 51.13 per cent.