Budgam bypoll: BJP candidate files complaint against CM Omar over poll code 'violation'

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) BJP candidate for Budgam assembly bypoll Syed Mohsin on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct.
A BJP spokesperson said the complaint pertains to the statement made by Abdullah in the Legislative Assembly, wherein he announced the commencement of academic work of National Law University at Ompura in Budgam district.
The spokesperson alleged that the announcement made by the chief minister on the floor of the assembly is being widely circulated across media platforms and social networks.
It appears to be intended to influence the electorate of Budgam segment by projecting imminent developmental benefits in the constituency, he added.
While replying to a resolution in the assembly for setting up a National Law University in J&K, Abdullah said if everything goes according to plan, the varsity will start academic work in the month of April.
He said since the campus is yet to be constructed, the class work of the varsity shall begin from a rented accommodation.
The chief minister identified the campus constructed for a software technological park at Ompura, which has remained vacant following objections by Indian Air Force, as a possible location for temporary campus of National Law University.
The IAF had expressed apprehension that the communication equipment of the software park can interfere with its systems.