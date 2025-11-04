Budgam bypolls: EC notice to PDP candidate on late-night campaign in violation of model code

Srinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a showcause notice to Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Budgam bypolls, Aga Muntazir Mehdi, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by conducting late-night campaign in the assembly constituency without requisite permission.
However, in his response, Mehdi said there was no deliberate or wilful breach of the Commission's directions as the gathering was not a planned campaign event "but a spontaneous congregation".
In the show-cause notice to Mehdi, the nodal officer said it has been brought to the notice of his office through multiple sources that Mehdi organised and conducted political campaign activities, including rallies and processions, during late-night hours on November 1 and 3.
"Several complaints have been received from various contesting candidates alleging that you have been organising political campaigning events without obtaining the requisite permission from the competent authority," the notice said.
It said the Flying Squad Team (FST) magistrates have submitted their reports confirming that political campaign activities were conducted by Mehdi during late-night hours without prior permission from the competent authority.
"Videos of such late-night political rallies and campaigning activities organised by you have been posted and widely circulated on various social media handles, thereby establishing prima facie evidence of the said violations," the nodal officer said, adding the acts and conduct "constitute clear and wilful violations of the provisions of the MCC".
"Such violations disturb the level playing field among all contesting candidates, vitiate the free and fair electoral process, and undermine the sanctity and credibility of democratic elections," it said.
Calling on Mehdi to show cause in writing, within 24 hours of receipt of the notice, the nodal officer asked why appropriate action should not be initiated against him for violation of the MCC.
"You are directed to ensure strict compliance with all provisions of the MCC and to obtain necessary permissions from the competent authority before organising any political meeting, rally, procession, or campaign activity," the notice said.
It said that any further violation of the MCC shall invite stringent action.
However, in his response to the notice, Mehdi said there was no deliberate or wilful breach of the Commission's directions.
"The gathering in question was not a planned campaign event but a spontaneous congregation of local villagers who stopped me along my route, expressing a deep emotional and faith-based attachment to my family," he said.
"These gatherings have historically been part of our community's routine cultural practices, continuing for generations, and hold profound sentimental value for the people involved," the PDP candidate said.
He said the brief use of the speaker system occurred only to address the sentiments of the assembled villagers, not as a structured political event.
"It would have been socially insensitive and disrespectful to deny their request, especially considering the faith-based nature of the interaction," he said.
Mehdi said he maintains full respect for the Election Commission's rules and the sanctity of the MCC.
"I have since directed my team to ensure that all future community interactions, irrespective of context, will be duly informed to and cleared by the competent authority," he said.
He submitted to the Commission that the incident be viewed "in light of its cultural and emotional context, and not as a violation intended for electoral advantage". PTI SSB RT