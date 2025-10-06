Budgam court sentences POCSO case rape convict to 20 years rigorous imprisonment

Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) A court in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday sentenced a rape convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case, a police spokesman said.

The Budgam Principal District and Sessions Judge sentenced Zahid Ahmad Parra to 20 years of imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 under Section 376 IPC (rape), he said.

Parra was also sentenced to 20 years imprisonment under Section 4 of the POCSO Act and five years jail term under Section 363 IPC (kidnapping a minor), the spokesperson said.

"In case of default in payment of fine, the convict shall undergo six months of additional simple imprisonment," he added.

In another case, a sessions court in Ganderbal district sentenced a rape convict to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The Ganderbal Principal and District Session Court found Ulfat Ahmad Magray guilty of charges under Sections 376 and 506 (criminal intimidation) IPC and Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act, a police spokesman said.

"After a thorough investigation by the police and subsequent trial, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000 for the offence punishable under Section 4 of the POCSO Act," he said. PTI MIJ KSS KSS