Budget 2024-25: Centre earmarks Rs 309.74 cr for training of govt employees

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The government on Tuesday allocated Rs 309.74 crore to the Union Personnel Ministry for the ongoing fiscal for the training of government employees, both in India and abroad.

These provisions are under the Rs 2,328.56 crore earmarked for the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions for the current financial year.

Of the total of Rs 309.74 crore, Rs 103.05 is for "Training Division, Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)", Rs 120.56 for "Training Schemes" and Rs 86.13 crore for "National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building" or Mission Karmayogi, according to the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The Training Division under the Personnel Ministry, ISTM in Delhi and Mussoorie-based LBSNAA arrange several programmes including "foundation courses, refresher courses, mid-career training, etc. so as to equip all levels/grades of secretarial functionaries with adequate exposure to the latest rules and regulations, aptitude etc." This also has provision for expenditure on domestic/overseas travel and course fees etc. in respect of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and Central Secretariat Stenographers Service (CSSS) officials.

Mission Karmayogi, dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform initiative, is aimed at making government employees more "creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled".

The amount of Rs 120.56 crore is for schemes like "training for all", domestic funding for foreign training, upgradation of LBSNAA to a centre of excellence and augmentation of training facilities at ISTM, according to budget documents.

Rs 80 crore has been allocated for the administrative reforms that includes modernisation of government offices, promotion and fostering of e-governance among others.

A fund of Rs 2.6 crore has been earmarked for the propagation of Right to Information (RTI) Act for the ongoing fiscal.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which is entrusted with the redressal of grievances of public servants, has been allocated Rs 157.72 and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been allocated Rs 418.15 crore.

The SSC conducts various job recruitment for the central government.