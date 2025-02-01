Union Budget 2025-26: WCD gets hiked allocation of Rs Rs 26,889 cr

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 26,889.69 crore to the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD), an increase from the revised estimate of Rs 23,182.98 crore in 2024-25.

Of the entire outlay, one of the biggest allocations is for Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0, which has received Rs 21,960 crore to combat malnutrition and strengthen early childhood care.

The initiatives were allocated Rs 20,070.90 crore allocated in the revised estimates for 2024-25.

The initiative, which also includes a Scheme for Adolescent Girls, has been restructured under three primary verticals — nutrition support for children and adolescent girls, early childhood care and education, and Anganwadi infrastructure.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programmes provide nutritional support to over 8 crore children, one crore pregnant and lactating women, and 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the northeast region.

"The cost norms for these nutritional support (programmes) will be enhanced accordingly," she said.

In addition, a corpus of Rs 120 crore has been allocated to Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) for the socio-economic development of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, and a sum of Rs 75 crore has been earmarked for the Dharti Aba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, also aimed at tribal welfare.

Mission Vatsalya, which focuses on child protection services, has seen its budget rise to Rs 1,500 crore from Rs 1,391 crore last year.

The scheme aims to create a safe and secure environment for vulnerable children, including those in conflict with the law.

It provides institutional and family-based care through sponsorships, foster care, adoption, and emergency outreach services such as Childline and the Child Tracking System.

For women's empowerment, Mission Shakti has been allocated Rs 3,150 crore, with two major components — Sambal and Samarthya — continuing to receive significant funding.

The SAMBAL scheme, which includes initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, One Stop Centres, Nari Adalats, Women's Helpline, and Mahila Police Volunteers, has been allocated Rs 629 crore.

Samarthya, which covers programmes like Swadhar Greh for women in distress, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Working Women's Hostels, and the National Creche Scheme, has been allotted Rs 2,521 crore.

The budget also includes a separate provision of Rs 30 crore for other schemes under the Nirbhaya Fund.

Among autonomous bodies, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) have been given Rs 28 crore and Rs 25 crore, respectively, for their operations.

The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), which provides research, training, and consultancy services in the field of child welfare, has received Rs 90 crore, a slight increase from Rs 79.50 crore in 2024-25.

The Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA), responsible for regulating adoption processes in the country, has been allocated Rs 14.49 crore.

The budget also includes Rs 2,615.38 crore for schemes in the Northeast, Rs 22,195.95 crore in grants to state governments, and Rs 897.40 crore in grants to Union Territory governments to implement various WCD programmes.

The North Eastern Areas allocation has seen an increase from Rs 2,300 crore last year.