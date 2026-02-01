Budget 2026-27 decisive step towards Viksit Bharat: BJP

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) Reacting to the Union Budget 2026-27, BJP national secretary and former Haryana agriculture minister Chaudhary Om Prakash Dhankhar on Sunday called it visionary, balanced and people-centric.

He also said that the budget aimed at realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of a "Viksit Bharat".

Thanking Modi and the finance minister, Dhankhar, termed the budget as strong and inclusive.

He said the budget provides relief and new opportunities for the common man while focusing on reducing the impact of inflation, expanding basic amenities and strengthening social security.

He said increased investment in health, education, housing and infrastructure would improve living standards and generate employment opportunities.

Highlighting benefits for farmers, Dhankhar said the budget takes concrete steps to increase farm income through strengthening irrigation, crop diversification, storage, processing and rural infrastructure.

Promotion of technology-based agriculture, agri-entrepreneurship and the dairy sector will benefit farmers and livestock rearers, he added.

The BJP leader said special emphasis has been laid on skill development, startups, innovation and job creation to empower youngsters.

Linking education and training with industry will help transform youth from job seekers into job creators, he said.

Dhankhar said investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, digital economy, health and services will enhance India's global competitiveness and strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat, positioning the country as a global growth hub.

He said the budget reflects the values of inclusive growth, economic stability and social justice.

Measures such as cheaper medicines for serious diseases, including cancer, Ayushman Bharat coverage for gig workers, hostels for girls in every district, increased allocation for infrastructure, promotion of bio-pharma, Rs 1,000 crore provision for AI, startup credit guarantee and high-speed rail corridors reflect Prime Minister Modi's farsighted leadership, he said.

The BJP leader said the budget gives new momentum to the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" and will take India to the next stage of progress.