Budget 2026-27 directionless, visionless; nothing for Bengal in it: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday decribed the Union Budget for 2026-27 as "directionless, visionless and anti-people”, which had nothing on offer for her state.

Banerjee, speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi, also claimed that the Budget had nothing for the common man.

"This Budget is directionless, visionless, actionless and anti-people. It is also anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-education and against the SC, ST and OBC... There is nothing on offer for Bengal in the Budget," she alleged.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. PTI SCH RBT