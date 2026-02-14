Budget 2026-27 to boost infra, industry growth in Maharashtra: Goyal

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asserted that Maharashtra will be among the biggest beneficiaries of the Union Budget 2026-27, citing provisions made for infrastructure, railways and industry, which will have a direct impact on the state's growth.

Speaking to reporters here about the Union Budget, the commerce and industry minister said Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are major destinations for data centres as subsea cables land there, which would attract foreign direct investment and generate employment.

"The budget provides Rs 12.21 lakh crore for infrastructure development. Projects such as Vadhawan Port, the new airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will benefit Maharashtra. A rupee spent on infrastructure gives a return of Rs 3 to Rs 3.5. This will boost economic growth and reduce logistic costs," he said.

He pointed out that the budget focuses on the MSME and manufacturing sectors through credit guarantee schemes, renewable energy use and expansion of cloud services.

Goyal said three chemical parks linked to sea ports and textile parks have been announced, along with safe harbour rules to attract foreign investors.

He further said that the allocation for railways in Maharashtra has increased significantly compared to previous years.

Between 2009 and 2014, the rail budget provision for the state was Rs 1,170 crore, while the current provision stands at Rs 24,000 crore, the Union minister said.

He noted that Rs 1 lakh crore has been earmarked under the state component for Maharashtra in the budget.

He also listed projects such as the high-speed railway corridors between Mumbai and Pune, Pune and Hyderabad, along with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will strengthen connectivity.

Speaking about trade, Goyal said nine free trade agreements have been finalised with 38 developed countries under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nearly 70 per cent of the global market is open to India with preferential access, he said.

"Sensitive sectors such as dairy, agriculture and GM foods have been kept away from these agreements. Labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, footwear, leather, handloom, handicrafts, engineering and electronic components, will benefit. This will support exports and attract investment," he said. PTI ND ARU