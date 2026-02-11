Budget 2026-27 to lay strong foundation for Viksit Bharat-2047 and new Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the 2026-27 Budget will lay a strong foundation for the construction of Viksit Bharat-2047 and a bright future for a "new Uttar Pradesh." State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna is scheduled to present the Budget in the Assembly later in the day.

In a series of posts on his X, Adityanath said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is moving steadily towards becoming a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous state with a policy focus on good governance, inclusive development, and public welfare.

He said the Budget would provide new direction, energy, clear policy vision and a concrete action plan to build an "Atmanirbhar-Viksit Uttar Pradesh" and progress towards its goal of a USD 1 trillion economy.

The chief minister said the Budget, centred on the welfare of the poor, empowerment of youth, prosperity of farmers and dignity of women, reflects the government's commitment to the aspirations of 25 crore people of the state.

The Adityanath-government is presenting its 10th consecutive Budget in the state legislature. PTI KIS VN VN