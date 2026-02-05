Budget 2026-27 will unlock destiny of developed India: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Union Budget for 2026-27 is like "carving a line on stone" to unlock the destiny of India of 2047, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday.

The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, said the North East Delhi MP at a press conference.

"Anyone can draw a line on butter, but this budget is like a carving on stone to unlock India's destiny as a developed nation by 2047," Tiwari stated.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi speaks of four key groups -- youth, women, farmers and the poor -- all of which were taken care of in the budget, he said.

In the budget, a provision has been made to open a girls' hostel in every district, Tiwari said, adding that a 1,000-room hostel is being constructed in his Lok Sabha constituency.

He also highlighted that Rs 30,000 crore has been allocated to VB–G RAM G Act, which replaced the MGNREGA scheme, to employ rural people.

The proposal to construct seven high-speed rail corridors, including the one between Delhi and Varanasi, would ensure faster and more affordable transport, the BJP MP said.

He added that self-reliance in the power sector has also increased with provisions in the budget for reducing electricity tariffs and promoting solar and hydro energy.

BJP has planned press conferences based on the budget, by deputing all its seven Lok Sabha MPs.