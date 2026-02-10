Budget 2026 pragmatic, pro-people, balanced: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi in LS

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Budget 2026 is pragmatic, pro-people and balanced, and it was prepared with the objective of making the country developed by 2047, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Participating in the debate on the General Budget, Sarangi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "growth-oriented" Budget which reflected the central government's "commitment, conviction and consistency" for the "welfare" of people and "overall growth" of the country.

She said India's economy has become the fourth-largest in the world, surpassing Japan, and is poised to become the third-largest, surpassing Germany.

"We are intending to be a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and for that, we have to be future-ready. The government is moving forward with conviction in that direction," she said.

The Bhubaneswar MP said unemployment in the country has declined and remains at just 4.8 per cent, while inflation is at its lowest level compared to a decade ago.

She said in the age of global uncertainty, India is growing well and the government's public expenditure has gone up to Rs 12 lakh crore.

Congratulating Prime Minister Modi for concluding nine trade deals in the recent past, Sarangi said it was a reflection that the government is capable of navigating a difficult world with conviction.

She said the Budget gave special attention to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and it has emerged as the top employment-generating area where 33 crore people are engaged.

The BJP MP hailed the allocation of funds for raising two million trained personnel who would be ready to take jobs in the animation, cartoon and graphic making industries.

Sarangi said the government has been able to achieve sustained growth and keep the fiscal deficit at a very low level.

She also applauded the allocation of substantial funds for the development of urban centres, including tier-II and tier-III cities. PTI ACB ACB KSS KSS