Budget a roadmap to achieve vision of developed India by 2047: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, July 23 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget as "development-oriented" with a roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"The Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a roadmap to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a developed India by 2047," Patel stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Patel stated the Budget would prove to be a crucial step in making India the third-largest economy in the world.

"The first budget of Modi 3.0 will fulfil promises made by NDA before the Lok Sabha election and satisfy the hopes, expectations and dreams of 140 crore people of the country," he said.

The chief minister mentioned various schemes announced in the Budget for enhancing the capabilities of youths, farmers, poor, and women.

"Nine broad subjects have been given prominence in this budget, and in the coming years, the government intends to start many new initiatives in these fields of farm production, employment and skilling, urban development, energy conservation, human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and service sector, infrastructure, innovation-research and development and next generation reforms," Patel added.

The chief minister also said he congratulated the prime minister for the "development-oriented budget" and Sitharaman for presenting her seventh Budget, which will expedite development. PTI PD NSK